A close-knit community wrapped its arms around the Myers family when they needed it most

How this community stepped up after 3 kids were diagnosed with same rare cancer The Ocean Springs schools and community have rallied behind the children who have been diagnosed with DIPG, providing support and holding fundraisers for the families. The Ocean Springs schools and community have rallied behind the children who have been diagnosed with DIPG, providing support and holding fundraisers for the families. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

