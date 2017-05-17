FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2016 file photo, Britney Spears arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York.
May 17, 2017 4:23 PM

Britney Spears to meet Ocean Springs first-grader fighting terminal cancer

By Margaret Baker

Sophia Myers, an Ocean Springs first-grader suffering from an inoperable brain tumor, will see one of her wishes come true this weekend, thanks to pop diva Britney Spears.

The entertainer has agreed to meet 7-year-old Sophia personally either before or after her “Britney: Piece of Me” show at Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on Saturday. Sophia and her family will also attend the show.

Sophia said she loves all of Britney’s songs, but her favorite song right now is “Til the World Ends.” Sophia also offered her personal thanks to everyone who has reached out to her since she became sick.

Sophia and her parents, Josh and Angel Myers, were booked for a flight to Las Vegas late Wednesday afternoon, but they are asking everyone to pray Sophia will be well enough to meet her idol.

On Tuesday, Sophia experienced problems associated with her battle with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, known as DPIG. Sophia was diagnosed Feb. 22, and has undergone treatment at several medical facilities.

Specifically, her mother said, Sophia started having severe headaches and vomiting up blood at one point, which sent her to the hospital.

Sophia was rushed to Ocean Springs hospital and doctors initially thought they were going to have to fly Sophia and her family back to Atlanta to surgically correct problems with a shunt that is inserted into a cyst behind Sophia’s tumor. The shunt drains fluid from the cyst, which helps relive some of Sophia’s pain.

“Her shunt is not working properly,” Angel Myers explained Wednesday. “She has increased pressure and swelling because of it. We are hoping she can make it to the show.”

Sophia’s parents said they can’t thank everyone enough for the support they have received for their only child. Angel Myers said Sophia’s excitement about meeting Spears couldn’t have come on a better day because Wednesday is the first DIPG Awareness Day in Mississippi.

“This community has rallied around our sweet Sophia in prayers and in action,” Angel Myers said. “I can’t thank everyone enough.”

She also offered a special thanks to all who were involved in helping Sophia’s dream of meeting Britney Spears come true.

“Just keep praying she will be up to it,” Angel Myers said. “I can’t even tell you who all helped make this possible, but we are so grateful.”

Among those who helped were officials with the the non-profit group, Do It for the Love Foundation. The foundation often helps set up meeting with musicians for children suffering from a serious illness. Others pitched in as well, Angel Myers said.

“We thank you for making it happen, but please, please, don’t stop praying for Sophia,” she said.

Sophia Myers thanks the Coast

Sophia Myers and her parents, Angel and Josh, send thanks for their well wishes, prayers and help. Sophia is undergoing cancer treatment in Georgia.

Margaret Baker mbbaker@sunherald.com

