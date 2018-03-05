Republican U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi is resigning.
Republican U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi is resigning. Rogelio V. Solis AP file
Republican U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran of Mississippi is resigning. Rogelio V. Solis AP file

Elections

Thad Cochran is out. Who will jump in the Senate race to replace him?

By Paul Hampton

jphampton@sunherald.com

March 05, 2018 03:50 PM

The race for U.S. Senate just got another jolt.

Thad Cochran, R-Miss, the senior senator from Mississippi and the chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, on Monday announced his intention to resign from the U.S. Senate effective April 1. That decision could draw candidates from the race against Sen. Roger Wicker.

Wicker’s main primary challenger, Chris McDaniel, has said he would consider leaving the June 5 GOP primary to run for what would essentially be an open seat. Monday, though, he said he just wanted to wish Cochran the best in his retirement.

“Sen. Cochran’s a legend,” he said. “He and I may disagree on things politically but he has my respect.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

He said he watching the news unfold and trying to determine his course of action.

“I’ll probably be making those decisions for some time,” he said. “There is no way to know what the next day or two is going to hold.”

More Videos

Do you know this man taking campaign signs? 0:27

Do you know this man taking campaign signs?

Pause
Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 1:44

Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates

Trump supporters say it was time for change 2:39

Trump supporters say it was time for change

Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

US Sen. Thad Cochran campaigns in Richland, Mississippi 0:55

US Sen. Thad Cochran campaigns in Richland, Mississippi

This seafood restaurant is off the beaten path in Biloxi, but it has a beautiful view. 1:17

This seafood restaurant is off the beaten path in Biloxi, but it has a beautiful view.

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 1:28

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Want to see South Mississippi from the water but don't own a boat? Here's how. 1:16

Want to see South Mississippi from the water but don't own a boat? Here's how.

PB & J and ice cream are part of this East Central athlete's 'meal plan' for bulking season 1:36

PB & J and ice cream are part of this East Central athlete's 'meal plan' for bulking season

This one stop shop lets you rent a bike, buy some liquor, do yoga and more 0:38

This one stop shop lets you rent a bike, buy some liquor, do yoga and more

The Mississippi Coast got a preview in October 2017 of how state Sen. Chris McDaniel's 2018 campaign for Senate would be fought. He spoke at McElroy's in Ocean Springs. Paul Hamptonjphampton@sunherald.com

The race for Wicker’s spot has crowded fields on both sides.

In the Democratic Primary, Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis faces House colleague Omeria Scott of Laurel, Howard Sherman of Meridian, Victor G. Maurice Jr. of Pass Christian, Jerone Garland of Kosiusko and Jensen Bohren of Benton.

On the Republican side, there’s Richard Boyanton of Diamondhead, McDaniel and Wicker.

“I regret my health has become an ongoing challenge,” Cochran said in a press release. “I intend to fulfill my responsibilities and commitments to the people of Mississippi and the Senate through the completion of the 2018 appropriations cycle, after which I will formally retire from the U.S. Senate.

“It has been a great honor to serve the people of Mississippi and our country. I’ve done my best to make decisions in the best interests of our nation, and my beloved state. My top concern has always been my constituents in Mississippi. My hope is by making this announcement now, a smooth transition can be ensured so their voice will continue to be heard in Washington, D.C. My efforts, and those of my staff, to assist them will continue and transfer to my successor.”

Gov. Phil Bryant likely will appoint a replacement then call a special election for Nov. 6, the day of the general election, to pick someone to serve out the remainder of his term.

He tweeted an appreciation but gave no immediate indication of what his plans are.

“Today, one of Mississippi’s greatest public servants shared with me his plans to retire,” the governor tweeted. “@SenThadCochran’s service ushered in an era of unprecedented influence for our state and will benefit generations to come.”

More Videos

Do you know this man taking campaign signs? 0:27

Do you know this man taking campaign signs?

Pause
Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 1:44

Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates

Trump supporters say it was time for change 2:39

Trump supporters say it was time for change

Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

US Sen. Thad Cochran campaigns in Richland, Mississippi 0:55

US Sen. Thad Cochran campaigns in Richland, Mississippi

This seafood restaurant is off the beaten path in Biloxi, but it has a beautiful view. 1:17

This seafood restaurant is off the beaten path in Biloxi, but it has a beautiful view.

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 1:28

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Want to see South Mississippi from the water but don't own a boat? Here's how. 1:16

Want to see South Mississippi from the water but don't own a boat? Here's how.

PB & J and ice cream are part of this East Central athlete's 'meal plan' for bulking season 1:36

PB & J and ice cream are part of this East Central athlete's 'meal plan' for bulking season

This one stop shop lets you rent a bike, buy some liquor, do yoga and more 0:38

This one stop shop lets you rent a bike, buy some liquor, do yoga and more

U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran speaks on June 12, 2014, to a group of about 30 players at Empire Truck Sales in Richland, Mississippi. Cochran touted his work getting road and infrastructure funds. McClatchy

Paul Hampton: 228-284-7296, @JPaulHampton

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Do you know this man taking campaign signs? 0:27

Do you know this man taking campaign signs?

Pause
Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 1:44

Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates

Trump supporters say it was time for change 2:39

Trump supporters say it was time for change

Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

US Sen. Thad Cochran campaigns in Richland, Mississippi 0:55

US Sen. Thad Cochran campaigns in Richland, Mississippi

This seafood restaurant is off the beaten path in Biloxi, but it has a beautiful view. 1:17

This seafood restaurant is off the beaten path in Biloxi, but it has a beautiful view.

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm 1:28

Surveillance video shows burglar taking computer from downtown Gulfport law firm

Want to see South Mississippi from the water but don't own a boat? Here's how. 1:16

Want to see South Mississippi from the water but don't own a boat? Here's how.

PB & J and ice cream are part of this East Central athlete's 'meal plan' for bulking season 1:36

PB & J and ice cream are part of this East Central athlete's 'meal plan' for bulking season

This one stop shop lets you rent a bike, buy some liquor, do yoga and more 0:38

This one stop shop lets you rent a bike, buy some liquor, do yoga and more

Do you know this man taking campaign signs?

View More Video