Elections

A Democrat from the Coast is taking on Roger Wicker and Chris McDaniel

By Paul Hampton

February 28, 2018 03:42 PM

Democratic state Rep. David Baria will run for the Senate.

“I appreciate all of the encouragement and support that I have gotten during the time leading up to this decision,” he said in a statement. “I want to give voters a true choice, and I plan to spend the campaign listening to voters and working hard to earn their trust.”

Brandon Jones, his partner in the Baria-Jones law firm, said Baria, the leader of House Democrats in Jackson, qualified with the Democratic Party this afternoon.

He said he plans a formal announcement Friday afternoon in Bay St. Louis.

Baria will face Howard Sherman of Meridian in the June 5 primary, according to Democratic Party chairman Bobby Moake. Other Democrats have until 5 p.m. Thursday to qualify. Sherman is founder and CEO of the venture capital firm Inventure Holdings and husband of actress Sela Ward. The winner of the Democratic Primary will face either U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker or state Sen. Chris McDaniel GOP race in the November general election.

The Coast got a preview in October of how a 2018 campaign would be fought. Paul Hamptonjphampton@sunherald.com

“I think it takes a somewhat unique dynamic to see a path of victory for a Democrat in a U.S. Senate race in Mississippi,” Baria told Mississippi Today on Monday afternoon. “In a vacuum, Chris McDaniel getting in against Wicker creates the kind of dynamic that leads me to believe that might be achievable.”

Paul Hampton: 228-284-7296, @JPaulHampton

