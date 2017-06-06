Two more Bay St. Louis councilmen ousted as Favre elected mayor

Mike Favre was elected mayor of Bay St. Louis on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Jeff Harding with 86 percent of the vote.
Favre, a Democrat, gave up his councilman-at-large seat to run for mayor against two-term Democrat incumbent Les Fillingame. The two were neck-and-neck during the Democratic primaries on May 2 as Fillingame grabbed just 23 votes more than Favre.
The third Democratic candidate, Rachael Ramsey, collected 166 votes — just enough to force Favre and Fillingame into a runoff on May 16 where Favre rallied past the incumbent by 116 votes.
Favre’s councilman-at-large seat will be filled by Republican Gary Knoblock, who narrowly defeated independent Susan M. “Susie” Veglia and Democrat Mike Weems with 36 percent of the vote.
In Ward 1, incumbent independent Doug Seal topped Republican George Williams with 61 percent of the vote.
In Ward 2, Eugene “Gene” J. Hoffman just beat out Democrat Carol Strohmetz by 9 votes. Incumbent Councilwoman Wendy McDonald lost in the Ward 2 Democratic primary to Strohmetz.
In Ward 4, newcomers Republican Larry Smith beat Democrat Tad Black. Councilman Bobby Compretta chose not to seek reelection.
Both incumbents lost in Wards 5 and 6. In Ward 5, Democrat Joey Boudin fell to Republican Buddy Zimmerman by just 12 votes; and in Ward 6, Republican Josh DeSalvo won over independent Lonnie Falgout.
Ward 3 Councilman Jeffrey Reed had no competition after defeating Kevin Paul Avery with 62 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary.
Bay St. Louis results
Candidates
Total votes
Percentage
Mayor
Mike Favre (D)
1,974
86%
Jeff Harding (R)
323
14%
Councilman at large
Gary Knoblock (R)
891
36%
Susan “Susie” Veglia (I)
816
33%
Mike Weems (D)
767
31%
Ward 1 councilman
Doug Seal (I)
311
61%
George Williams (R)
197
39%
Ward 2 councilman
Eugene “Gene” J. Hoffman (R)
221
51%
Carol Strohmetz (D)
212
49%
Ward 4 councilman
Larry Smith (R)
268
58%
Tad Black (D)
197
42%
Ward 5 councilman
Buddy Zimmerman (R)
142
52%
Joey Boudin (D)
130
48%
Ward 6 councilman
Josh DeSalvo (R)
212
55%
Lonnie Falgout (I)
172
45%
