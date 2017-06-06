Mayoral candidate Jeff Harding rides a unicycle in the rain while wearing a sign to elect opponent Mike Favre, who won the seat.
Elections

June 06, 2017 9:44 PM

Two more Bay St. Louis councilmen ousted as Favre elected mayor

By Wesley Muller

BAY ST. LOUIS

Mike Favre was elected mayor of Bay St. Louis on Tuesday, defeating Republican challenger Jeff Harding with 86 percent of the vote.

Favre, a Democrat, gave up his councilman-at-large seat to run for mayor against two-term Democrat incumbent Les Fillingame. The two were neck-and-neck during the Democratic primaries on May 2 as Fillingame grabbed just 23 votes more than Favre.

The third Democratic candidate, Rachael Ramsey, collected 166 votes — just enough to force Favre and Fillingame into a runoff on May 16 where Favre rallied past the incumbent by 116 votes.

Favre’s councilman-at-large seat will be filled by Republican Gary Knoblock, who narrowly defeated independent Susan M. “Susie” Veglia and Democrat Mike Weems with 36 percent of the vote.

In Ward 1, incumbent independent Doug Seal topped Republican George Williams with 61 percent of the vote.

In Ward 2, Eugene “Gene” J. Hoffman just beat out Democrat Carol Strohmetz by 9 votes. Incumbent Councilwoman Wendy McDonald lost in the Ward 2 Democratic primary to Strohmetz.

In Ward 4, newcomers Republican Larry Smith beat Democrat Tad Black. Councilman Bobby Compretta chose not to seek reelection.

Both incumbents lost in Wards 5 and 6. In Ward 5, Democrat Joey Boudin fell to Republican Buddy Zimmerman by just 12 votes; and in Ward 6, Republican Josh DeSalvo won over independent Lonnie Falgout.

Ward 3 Councilman Jeffrey Reed had no competition after defeating Kevin Paul Avery with 62 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary.

Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller

Bay St. Louis results

Candidates

Total votes

Percentage

Mayor

Mike Favre (D)

1,974

86%

Jeff Harding (R)

323

14%

Councilman at large

Gary Knoblock (R)

891

36%

Susan “Susie” Veglia (I)

816

33%

Mike Weems (D)

767

31%

Ward 1 councilman

Doug Seal (I)

311

61%

George Williams (R)

197

39%

Ward 2 councilman

Eugene “Gene” J. Hoffman (R)

221

51%

Carol Strohmetz (D)

212

49%

Ward 4 councilman

Larry Smith (R)

268

58%

Tad Black (D)

197

42%

Ward 5 councilman

Buddy Zimmerman (R)

142

52%

Joey Boudin (D)

130

48%

Ward 6 councilman

Josh DeSalvo (R)

212

55%

Lonnie Falgout (I)

172

45%

