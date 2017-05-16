Mike Favre ousted Les Fillingame for the Democratic mayoral nominee in Bay St. Louis on May 16, 2017.
Elections

May 16, 2017 9:30 PM

Mike Favre clinches nomination for mayor in Bay St. Louis, ousting Les Fillingame

By Wesley Muller

BAY ST. LOUIS

Councilman-at-large Mike Favre won the Democratic mayoral primary runoff election Tuesday, defeating incumbent Mayor Les Fillingame by 116 votes.

The Community Center on Blaize Avenue erupted with cheers when poll officials announced the unofficial vote tally, which included 208 absentee ballots. Of the absentees, Favre had 77 to Fillingame’s 131.

In an interview shortly after the election, Favre said he felt “great” and was happy to be surrounded by his friends, family and supporters.

He said he stuck to his initial campaign strategy of knocking on doors and speaking with voters face to face.

“We went back to the basics,” he said, adding he managed to rally residents who wanted to see a change of city leadership.

“Every vote counts, and your voices were heard,” he said.

He urged voters to turn out again for the June 6 general election, when he will face Republican Jeff Harding.

The Democratic candidates were neck and neck in the primary two weeks ago, ending with a difference of 23 votes in Fillingame’s favor. The third Democrat in the race, Rachael Ramsey, trailed in the primary, and announced her endorsement of Favre last week.

Tuesday also brought a victory to Mike Weems as the Democratic nominee for councilman-at-large. Weems received 1,155 votes to Collier’s 1,057. He will face Republican Gary Knoblock and independent Susan M. “Susie” Veglia in the general election.

Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller

Results

Races

Total votes

Percentage

Mayor, Democrat

Mike Favre

1,342

52%

Les Fillingame (I)

1,226

48%

Councilman-at-large, Democrat

Mike Weems

1,155

52%

T.J. Collier

1,057

48%

Note: (I) stands for incumbent. Total votes are the votes available by press time Tuesday, not including absentee ballots.

