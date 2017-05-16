Mike Favre clinches nomination for mayor in Bay St. Louis, ousting Les Fillingame

Councilman-at-large Mike Favre won the Democratic mayoral primary runoff election Tuesday, defeating incumbent Mayor Les Fillingame by 116 votes.
The Community Center on Blaize Avenue erupted with cheers when poll officials announced the unofficial vote tally, which included 208 absentee ballots. Of the absentees, Favre had 77 to Fillingame’s 131.
In an interview shortly after the election, Favre said he felt “great” and was happy to be surrounded by his friends, family and supporters.
He said he stuck to his initial campaign strategy of knocking on doors and speaking with voters face to face.
“We went back to the basics,” he said, adding he managed to rally residents who wanted to see a change of city leadership.
“Every vote counts, and your voices were heard,” he said.
He urged voters to turn out again for the June 6 general election, when he will face Republican Jeff Harding.
The Democratic candidates were neck and neck in the primary two weeks ago, ending with a difference of 23 votes in Fillingame’s favor. The third Democrat in the race, Rachael Ramsey, trailed in the primary, and announced her endorsement of Favre last week.
Tuesday also brought a victory to Mike Weems as the Democratic nominee for councilman-at-large. Weems received 1,155 votes to Collier’s 1,057. He will face Republican Gary Knoblock and independent Susan M. “Susie” Veglia in the general election.
Wesley Muller: 228-896-2322, @WesleySMuller
Results
Races
Total votes
Percentage
Mayor, Democrat
Mike Favre
1,342
52%
Les Fillingame (I)
1,226
48%
Councilman-at-large, Democrat
Mike Weems
1,155
52%
T.J. Collier
1,057
48%
Note: (I) stands for incumbent. Total votes are the votes available by press time Tuesday, not including absentee ballots.
Comments