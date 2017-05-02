Fillingame, Favre headed to runoff in Bay mayor race

Incumbent Mayor Les Fillingame and challenger Mike Favre will face each other in a run-off election.
There was only a 22 vote difference between the two candidates.
There also will be a runoff for councilman at large between Mike Weems and T.J. Collier.
Carol Strohmetz defeted incumbent Wendy McDonald in Ward 2.
Incumbent Jeffrey Reed held onto Ward 3, and newcomers Tad Black and Kyle Lewis won the Ward 4 primaries and will face each other in the general election.
Races
Total votes
Percentage
Mayor, Democrat
Mike Favre
954
47%
Les Fillingame (I)
932
46%
Rachael Ramsey
159
8%
Councilman at large, Democrat
Michael “Mike” Weems
854
49%
T.J. Collier
596
34%
Greg Farve
299
17%
Ward 2, Democrat
Carol A. Strohmetz
224
54%
Wendy McDonald (I)
187
46%
Ward 3, Democrat
Jeffrey J. Reed (I)
247
62%
Kevin Paul Avery
150
38%
Ward 4, Democratic
Tad Black
159
54%
Gisele Marie Bradley
137
46%
Ward 4, Republican
Kyle Lewis
62
52%
Larry Smith
57
48%
