Elections

May 02, 2017 9:56 PM

Fillingame, Favre headed to runoff in Bay mayor race

By Wesley Muller

wmuller@sunherald.com

Bay St. Louis

Incumbent Mayor Les Fillingame and challenger Mike Favre will face each other in a run-off election.

There was only a 22 vote difference between the two candidates.

There also will be a runoff for councilman at large between Mike Weems and T.J. Collier.

Carol Strohmetz defeted incumbent Wendy McDonald in Ward 2.

Incumbent Jeffrey Reed held onto Ward 3, and newcomers Tad Black and Kyle Lewis won the Ward 4 primaries and will face each other in the general election.

The Sun Herald will update as more information is available.

Races

Total votes

Percentage

Mayor, Democrat

Mike Favre

954

47%

Les Fillingame (I)

932

46%

Rachael Ramsey

159

8%

Councilman at large, Democrat

Michael “Mike” Weems

854

49%

T.J. Collier

596

34%

Greg Farve

299

17%

Ward 2, Democrat

Carol A. Strohmetz

224

54%

Wendy McDonald (I)

187

46%

Ward 3, Democrat

Jeffrey J. Reed (I)

247

62%

Kevin Paul Avery

150

38%

Ward 4, Democratic

Tad Black

159

54%

Gisele Marie Bradley

137

46%

Ward 4, Republican

Kyle Lewis

62

52%

Larry Smith

57

48%

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates

Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 1:44

Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates
Trump supporters say it was time for change 2:39

Trump supporters say it was time for change
Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno 1:00

Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos