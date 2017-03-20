Registration deadline close for city elections

Voters who want to vote in the upcoming city elections but aren’t registered or have a new name or address are running out of time.
The deadline is April 1. Circuit clerk’s offices are open for registration Monday through Friday but on the final day, which is Saturday, April 1, they’ll be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. The primary election for municipal offices is May 2. Find who’s running in your city at sunherald.com.
“Our communities are shaped by our local leaders, but governance begins at the ballot box when citizens cast their vote on Election Day,” Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said. “I am encouraging all eligible, voting age Mississippians to fill out and file their registration application today.”
A registration application can be downloaded at www.yallvote.sos.ms.gov, the Secretary of State’s new online voter information center. Voters should fill it out and mail it or deliver it in person to the circuit clerk’s office in the county where they live.
Citizens who have already registered to vote in Mississippi but moved since the last election or changed their name can update their information online at Y’all Vote, according to a press release from Hosemann. More than 1,000 voters in Mississippi have used the system since it was launched about six months ago, he said.
A voter updating their registration information on Y’all Vote must provide his or her county, name, date of birth, and the last four digits of his or her social security number to locate previously-existing information in the Statewide Elections Management System. The voter must also be located in the Mississippi Department of Public Safety database by providing his or her name, address, date of birth, and driver’s license or identification number exactly as the information appears on a Mississippi-issued license or ID. After the voter’s address or name is updated, the new information is electronically-transmitted to the Circuit Clerk of the voter’s county of residence.
For more information about registering to vote for the first time in Mississippi or changing an address or name as a previously-existing active registered Mississippi voter, visit the Secretary of State’s website or call the Elections Division at 601-576-2550.
