Who’s running for city offices? Several Coast mayors face challengers

There is a lot of competition for city offices this year. Only Waveland, which is in a different election cycle, won’t have an election.
The qualifying deadline for candidates was 5 p.m. Friday. Here is everyone who qualified:
Biloxi
Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich has two challengers: Republican Jess Kennedy in the May 2 primary and Democrat Sugar Stallings in the June 6 general.
In Ward 1, incumbent Democrat George Lawrence will face Republican William Kai Landry in the general election. In Ward 2, incumbent Democrat Felix O. Gines will face Charlie Clay III and Tracey D. Smith in the Democratic primary. The winner will face Republican Ronald Weeks in the general election.
In Ward 3, incumbent Republican Dixie Newman is unopposed. In Ward 4, incumbent Robert L. Deming III will face Nick Patano and Rodney McGilvary in the Republican primary. In Ward 5, incumbent Republican Paul Tisdale is unopposed, as is incumbent Republican Kenny J. Glavan Sr. in Ward 6. In Ward 7, Republicans Johnny Fayard and Nathan Barrett are running for the seat held by David Fayard, who isn’t seeking re-election.
Gulfport
Mayor Billy Hewes is unopposed in his bid for a second term.
In Ward 1, incumbent Democrat Kenneth L. “Truck” Casey will face Johnny Sanders and Maurice Bryant in the primary. There are no Republican candidates.
In Ward 2, incumbent Republican Ricky E. Dombrowski will face Ron P. Roland and Rebecca M. Barrow in the primary. The winner will face the winner of the Democratic primary between Robert Williams and Francis Alainia Robinson.
In Ward 3, incumbent Democrat Ella Holmes-Hines will face Kelvin McInnis and Monica Croutch Walker in the Democratic primary. There are no Republicans.
Unopposed incumbent Republicans include F.B. “Rusty” Walker IV in Ward 4, Myles Sharp in Ward 5 and Cara Lero Pucheu in Ward 7. In Ward 6, incumbent Republican Robert “R.Lee” Flowers faces Ron Harmon in the primary. There are no Democrats.
Long Beach
There is a crowded field running to replace Mayor Billy Skellie, who is retiring. Those running are George Bass, Leonard Carrubba, Lynda Giuffria, Ronnie Hammons Jr., Kevin Ivan Nelson and Gary J. Ponthieux, all Republicans.
Republican Donald Frazer is unopposed for the alderman-at-large seat held by Carrubba.
In Ward 1, Robert E. Kennedy and Ron Robertson will face off in the Republican primary to replace Ponthieux. In Ward 2, Republican incumbent Bernie Parker will face John M. Ruth and Shane Walker in the primary. There are no Democrats.
In Ward 3, incumbent Republican Kelly Griffin will face Stan Snodgrass in the primary. There are no Democrats.
In Ward 4, Republicans David Braud Sr. and Timothy Gene McCaffrey Jr. are running to replace Hammons. There are no Democrats.
In Ward 5, incumbent Republican Mark Lishen is unopposed.
In Ward 6, Tricia Bennett, Junior L. Husband and James Rodney Johnson are running in the Republican primary to replace Alan Young, who died this week.
Pascagoula
In Pascagoula, Republican Dane Maxwell, Democrat Jenafer Gurley and independent Lazaro J. Rovira will meet in the general election to replace Mayor Jim Blevins, who isn’t seeking re-election.
Republicans Brenda H. Simkins, the incumbent, and Jennifer Colmer will meet in the primary for the at-large seat. There are no Democrats.
In Ward 1, Democrats Willie Edward Sims and Willie C. Jones will meet in the primary. The winner will face independent Harold Payne in the general election to replace Marvin L. Pickett Sr.
In Ward 2, incumbent Democrat Freddy L. Jackson will face Republican George L. Wolverton Sr. in the general election.
In Ward 3, incumbent Republican David Tadlock will face Stephen Burrow in the primary. The winner will face independent Marcel A. Kinnard in the general.
In Ward 4, incumbent Republican Burton L. “Burt” Hill is being challenged by Forrest “Fainn” Ball Jr. and Matt Parker in the primary. There are no Democrats.
In Ward 5, incumbent Republican Scott Tipton is challenged in the primary by M. Gentry Williams. There are no Democrats.
Pass Christian
Mayor Leo “Chipper” McDermott will face Theodore Lawyer, who didn’t list a political party, in the general election. Republican Kenny Torgeson is unopposed for alderman-at-large, Republican Buddy Clarke is unopposed in Ward 1, Democrat Anthony Hall is unopposed in Ward 3 and Republican Victor Pickich is unopposed in Ward 4.
In Ward 2, Regina Charlot and W. Earl Washington will face off in the Democratic primary. There are no Republicans running in the ward.
Diamondhead
Republican Mayor Thomas “Tommy” Schafer is being challenged in the GOP primary by John “Red Socks” Fletcher and Councilmember-at-large Ernie Knobloch.
Republicans Lindsay “Tink” L’Ecuyer and Carl Necaise will vie to replace Knobloch in the primary.
In Ward 1, incumbent Republican Nancy Depreo is challenged by Vincent “Vince” Principe in the primary. In Ward 2, incumbent Republican Tom Woolbright is being challenged in the primary by Alan Moran. In Ward 3, Republicans Joy Dinella, Jamie Wetzell Morgan and Donald Silcio Jr. will vie for the seat held by Thomas A. Sislow.
In Ward 4, incumbent Republican Ron Rech will face Kenneth Edmonds Jr., Kodie Koenenn and Jesse Maxwell in the primary.
There are no Democrats running for Diamondhead city offices so all the primary winners will win the office.
Bay St. Louis
Democratic Mayor Les M. Fillingame Sr. is being challenged in the primary by Mike Favre and Rachael Ramsey. The winner will face Republican Jeff Harding in the general election.
Democrats T.J. Collier, Greg Farve, Dwayne “Double D” Bremer and Michael “Mike” Weems are running for the at-large seat held by Favre. The winner will face Republican Gary Knoblock and independent Susan M. “Susie” Veglia in the general.
In Ward 1, independent incumbent Doug Seal will face Republican George Williams in the general election.
In Ward 2, incumbent Democrat Wendy McDonald will face Carol A. Strohmetz in the primary. The winner will face Republican Eugene “Gene” J. Hoffman IV in the general.
In Ward 3, incumbent Democrat Jeffrey J. Reed will face Kevin Paul Avery in the primary. There are no Republicans running.
In Ward 4, Democrats Gisele Marie Bradley and Tad Black and Republicans Larry Smith and Kyle Lewis will meet in their party’s primaries. The winners will meet in the general election to replace Bobby Compretta, who isn’t running.
In Ward 5, incumbent Democrat Joey Boudin will meet Republican Buddy Zimmerman in the general election.
In Ward 6, incumbent independent Lonnie Falgout will meet the winner of the Republican primary between Hunter Adam and Josh DeSalvo.
Ocean Springs
Incumbent Democratic Mayor Connie Moran will meet Shea Dobson in the general election.
At-large Alerman Bobby Cox, a Republican, is unopposed.
In Ward 1, incumbent Republican John Gill will face Robert “Bob” Briggs in the primary. The winner will face Democrat Roxanne Samies in the general.
In Ward 2, Republicans Heather Eason and Ricky Authemant will meet in the primary. The winner will face Democrat Michael Pleasant in the general to replace Matt McDonnell, who isn’t running.
In Ward 3, incumbent Republican Chic Cody will face Joseph Bellman Jr. and Ken Foley in the primary. There are no Democrats so the primary winner takes the seat.
In Ward 4, Republicans Ken Papania and Tommy Reynolds Jr. will meet in the primary. The winner will face Democrat Elizabeth Feder-Hosey in the general for the seat held by Greg Denyer, who isn’t running.
In Ward 5, Democrat Matthew Pavlov and Robert Blackman will meet in the general election for the seat held by Jerry Dalgo, who isn’t running.
In Ward 6, incumbent Mike Impey is unopposed.
Gautier
There is just one race. In Ward 2, Democrats Troylynn Harvey, Richard Jackson and Anthony York will meet in the primary. There are no Republicans, so the winner will replace Hurley Ray Guillotte, who didn’t run.
Mayor Gordon Gollott, At-Large Alderman Mary Martin, Ward 3 Councilman Casey Vaughan, Ward 4 Alderman Charles “Rusty” Anderson and Ward 5 Alderman Adam Colledge are unopposed. No one is listed for the Ward 1 seat held by Johnny Jones.
D’Iberville
There are three races for D’Iberville City Council.
Mayor Rusty Quave is unopposed as is incumbent At-Large Councilman Joey Bosarge and newcomer Randall Pelous in Ward 1.
In Ward 2, Republicans incumbent Henry Toncrey Jr. and Bill Hancock will decide that race in the primary as will Craig Diaz and incumbent Teddy Harder in Ward 3 and incumbent Stephen Furney, Robby Ellis and Todd Echelberry in Ward 4.
Paul Hampton: 228-896-2330, @JPaulHampton
Comments