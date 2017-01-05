Pepsi truck collides with train in Biloxi, blocking streets

A train-truck collision at the Main Street railroad tracks resulted in no injuries Thursday morning, but several streets at nearby railroad crossings have been closed temporarily.
The Pepsi-Cola delivery truck became stuck on the tracks and the driver was not in the vehicle at the time of impact, police Sgt. Jackie Rhodes said.
Police were notified at 9:50 a.m. and alerted CSX.
“CSX didn’t have time to stop the train,” Rhodes said. “The crash occurred within two minutes.”
Pepsi products were scattered about the area.
“The crossing at Main Street is so high that if trucks don’t cross it fast enough, they can get stuck,” Rhodes said.
Nearby streets that cross the tracks were expected to be closed for a short time while the truck and debris are removed.
