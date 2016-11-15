Deputy coroner IDs pedestrian killed but needs help finding family

The Harrison County Coroner’s Office is asking for help to find relatives of a man who was hit and killed while crossing Pass Road on Monday night.
Chief Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer said Douglas Mack, 53, was crossing East Pass Road from north to south about 8 p.m. Monday night when he was hit by an eastbound 2008 Chevy Cobalt.
His age originally was given as 57, Switzer said, but the most recent information on Mack has him listed as 53.
Mack was taken by ambulance to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, where he died of his injuries. Switzer said the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and chest.
Switzer said the coroner’s office has tried several avenues to contact next of kin but has been unsuccessful. He’s hoping that by identifying Mack, someone who know his family will help the coroner reach them.
Anyone with information about Mack’s family is asked to call the Harrison County Coroner’s Office at 228-865-4290.
Staff writer Wesley Muller contributed to this report.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
