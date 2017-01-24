Education

Classes will resume Wednesday at Hancock Middle School

Hancock Middle School will resume class as normal Wednesday morning, Assistant Superintendent Donnie Gholston said.

School officials had canceled classes because a fire Monday morning set off sprinklers and flooded classrooms.

Maintence company ServPro and the school’s custodial staff worked Monday and Tuesday to mop up the water and sanitize the school.

Hancock County Emergency Management Director Brian Adam, who is the county’s fire marshal, is leading the investigation into the origin of the fire.

