Hancock Middle School students sent home after classrooms flooded

Officials sent Hancock Middle School students home Monday morning after learning sprinklers had turned on and flooded classrooms.
“We are communicating with parents and assessing the damages,” said Cathy Wilson, school district community relations director.
“We have a call-out system that uses texts and are pushing out our second round of messages,” Wilson said.
“We will be updating parents as the day goes on.”
