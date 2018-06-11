Man killed in Bay St. Louis park shooting has 1-year-old son, family says

A Bay St. Louis man died after being wounded in a shooting at a Bay St. Louis park last week.
D'Ante Washington, 23, of Bay St. Louis, died of a gunshot wound, said Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk.
Faulk was in New Orleans on Monday performing an autopsy.
Faulk could not specifically say when Washington died.
He was an organ donor, so doctors at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans had to keep his organs alive after he was officially pronounced brain dead, so a death date has not been released yet, Faulk said.
Washington grew up in Kiln with his family, including his sister, Kimberly Oliver, and several cousins.
Washington had a 1-year-old son, Da'Montae.
Oliver said their family is grieving Washington's death.
Gulfport resident Armon Joseph Crawford was taken into police custody for questioning, said Bay St. Louis Police Chief Gary Ponthieux. No arrests have been made in the case.
Washington was shot at the Martin Luther King Jr. Park on Washington street, Ponthieux said. Another person was also shot but did not have life-threatening injuries.
The people who grew up with Washington are shocked and saddened by his death and have created a campaign on Facebook: end gun violence and #JusticeforD'Ante.
Another shooting occurred about 3 miles away about an hour later. No injuries were reported.
