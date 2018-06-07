Multiple shots fired on Wednesday night in Bay St. Louis, report says

Facebook users reported hearing or witnessing multiple shootings Wednesday night in Bay St. Louis.
The Sea Coast Echo reports that shots were first fired on Washington Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Park. The report says an area near the park was taped off with crime scene tape and at least one person was injured.
This has not been confirmed by Hancock County law enforcement officials.
According to the Sea Coast Echo, at least two additional shootings were reported Wednesday night.
The Sun Herald is working to confirm this report with law enforcement and will update it as information becomes available.
