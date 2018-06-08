Her son is suspected in killing of Stone County woman found 'unrecognizable,' official says

The 29-year-old son of slain Stone County woman Sherry Johnson killed her, and how he did it will be explained after an autopsy is finished, Sheriff's Capt. Ray Boggs said.
Deputies had Terrell Johnson in custody on Friday on a first-degree murder charge. He has no bond.
Sherry Johnson was a guidance counselor at Hattiesburg High School. Her son lived with her.
Deputies found her dead in her home near Wiggins on Wednesday. They had received a call asking for a deputy to check on her.
Boggs said he will release no details on her injuries until an autopsy is completed.
Stone County Coroner Wayne Flurry has said Sherry Johnson's remains could not be readily confirmed. She suffered traumatic and lethal wounds and had probably been dead a couple of days, Flurry said.
The autopsy results may be in today.
