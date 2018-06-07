High school counselor found dead in her Stone County home, investigator says

A woman was killed inside her home and found dead Wednesday night when deputies responded to a welfare call, Chief Deputy Ray Boggs said.
Sherry Johnson, a guidance counselor at Hattiesburg High School, was the victim of a homicide, Boggs said. She was 51 and lived on Johnson Road near Wiggins.
The sheriff's department had received a call about 7 p.m. from someone who was worried about her, he said.
No information is being released on how she died.
"We have a person of interest and we do not want to jeopardize the investigation by putting information out there at this time," Boggs said.
