D'Iberville family mourning after Mercy Cross grad shot to death in Georgia

The victim of a homicide over the weekend in Sandy Springs, Georgia, was a 1996 graduate of Mercy Cross High School and a beloved friend to many Coast residents.





Amber Marie Holliman worked as a bartender at The Rusty Nail in Atlanta and had a daughter, Payton Holliman, who had just graduated from high school. Amber Holliman's parents live in D'Iberville.

Friends who graduated with her from Mercy Cross were shocked to hear about her murder.

Police say the man accused of killing her, 43-year-old Patrick Joseph Nolan, could be in Mississippi. The South Mississippi native disappeared after Holliman was shot to death and her house set on fire.

According to authorities, Holliman died of a gunshot wound. She also had a head injury.

A friend set up a GoFundMe account for Holliman's daughter.

The request for donations says: "Payton is 18 years old with her entire life ahead of her. However, right now it is probably really hard for her to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"Please show your support for Payton. She is left with funeral costs, college, and a very hard road in her immediate future."

The account, set up Monday, had raised $2,350 of a $10,000 goal by Tuesday morning.

According to an Atlanta news account, Nolan was Holliman's "longtime boyfriend."

Nolan also has ties to Alabama, New York and Colorado. A friend of Holliman's told the Sun Herald that Nolan was from Biloxi and previously worked at Beau Rivage Resort & Casino. Public posts on Holliman's Facebook page feature pictures of the two in happier times.

Nolan is believed to be driving a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with a Georgia license plate reading PYZ1420.

Police say Nolan also has his dog with him, a black 160-pound Presa Canario. Nolan has tattoos on both arms, including an angel on his right arm and the devil on his left arm, police say.

He is believed to be in possession of a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on Nolan's whereabouts, contact Det. J.T. Williams at 404-456-9343.