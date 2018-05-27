'Armed and dangerous' man wanted on murder charges could be headed to Mississippi, police say

A man wanted on arson and murder charges might be headed to Mississippi, officials say.
Police are searching for Patrick Joseph Nolan, 43, of Sandy Springs, Georgia. Nolan is wanted on charges of murder, aggravated assault with intent to murder, and arson in the 1st degree.
Sandy Springs police say Nolan has ties to Mississippi, Alabama, New York and Colorado.
The charges are related to the death of Amber Marie Holliman, 39, of Sandy Springs.
Police said Nolan had a dispute with Holliman on Saturday at their residence at 501 Hammond Drive in Fulton County, Georgia. After killing Holliman, police said, Nolan set fire to their bedroom, where the victim was later located deceased by the Sandy Springs Fire Department.
Nolan is believed to be driving a blue 2006 Ford Explorer with a Georgia license plate reading PYZ1420. Police say Nolan also has his dog with him, a black 160-lb Presa Canario.
Nolan has tattoos on both arms, including an angel on his right arm and the devil on his left arm, police say.
He is believed to be in possession of a firearm and is considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information on Nolan's whereabouts, contact Det. J.T. Williams at 404-456-9343.
