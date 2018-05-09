Missing South Mississippi teen is home. But where is the teacher cops say he left with?

More than a week after he was originally reported missing, 16-year-old Oscar O'Neal II returned home, Hattiesburg police said Wednesday.
Authorities said there's still "no sign" of Nicole Jackson, however.
When O'Neal left home around 1 a.m. April 30, police believed he was with the 30-year-old teacher, who surrendered to authorities April 10 on a charge of sexual battery while in position of trust or authority. She later posted a $10,000 bond.
Hattiesburg police spokesman Ryan Moore previously said the couple were believed to be traveling in a dark blue Chevy Impala with Mississippi license plate FRA-4454.
According to WDAM, Jackson resigned from Earl Travillion Attendance Center earlier in the month.
Citing Moore, WDAM reported the investigation that prompted the resignation started in March "after details of an inappropriate relationship with a student" were reported to police.
Over the last week both Jackson's husband and O'Neal's parents voiced their concerns.
"He feels like he's in love and I know he's not in love," said Oscar's mother, Lisa O'Neal, told WDAM.
Jackson and her husband of four years, Isaiah, have two kids together.
"The Nicole I know would never do this," he told WDAM.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hattiesburg Police at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
