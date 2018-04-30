Missing teen could be with ex-teacher accused of sexual battery, Hattiesburg cops say

Hattiesburg police are asking for help finding a missing 16-year-old who could be with a former teacher accused of sexual battery.
Oscar O'Neal II was last seen by his mother at their residence about 1 a.m. Monday, Hattiesburg spokesman Ryan Moore said in a press release. The teen was reported missing to the police six hours later.
O'Neal is believed to be with Nicole Jackson, a 30-year-old former teacher who surrendered to authorities April 10 on a charge of sexual battery while in position of trust or authority, Moore said. She's out on a $10,000 bond.
"There is an active warrant for Jackson’s arrest, and she is wanted by the Hattiesburg Police Department," Moore said, adding they may be traveling in a dark blue Chevy Impala with Mississippi license plate FRA-4454.
According to WDAM, Jackson resigned from Earl Travillion Attendance Center earlier in the month.
Citing Moore, WDAM reported the investigation that prompted the resignation started in March "after details of an inappropriate relationship with a student" were reported to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call Hattiesburg Police at 601-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.
