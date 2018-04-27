Man accused of attacking woman in Biloxi casino is headed to Coast jail

A week after asking for the public's help in locating a homeless man who's accused of assaulting a woman in the Hard Rock Casino parking garage, Biloxi police they have found him.
Biloxi Police Maj. Chris De Back said Alexander Oneil Stewart, 30, of Gautier, was arrested Friday in Scott County. He said Stewart is awaiting transportation back to the Coast, where he'll be processed.
"The Biloxi Police Department would like to thank the public, media outlets and the Scott County Sheriff’s Department for their assistance in locating Stewart," De Back said.
De Back previously said a misdemeanor arrest warrant for simple assault was issued when police identified the man April 20.
What happened?
Police responded to the second floor of the casino's parking garage about after receiving the call just before 3:40 a.m. March 20 of an alleged assault.
The victim, a woman in her 20s, said she left the casino elevators and was walking toward her vehicle when she passed two men, De Back said. He said one of the men made comments to the woman and after "she refused his advances he followed her to her car and struck her in the face multiple times."
The woman told WXXV-TV she was in Biloxi for a friend's bachelorette party.
"I could see nothing, he had me pinned in my vehicle, and as soon as he opened my door he just started swinging," she told the TV station. "The only thing I could think of was fight back. I punched him, I kicked him, I scratched him, and he kept coming with the blows."
The victim was treated at a local hospital for her injuries and released.
