He beat her up after she 'refused his advances' outside Biloxi casino, cops say. Where is he?

Biloxi police have identified a man accused of assaulting a woman last month outside of the Hard Rock Casino but they need the public's help.
Biloxi police said Friday they're searching for 30-year-old Alexander O'Neil Stewart, of Gautier. Biloxi Police Maj. Chris De Back said the man is believed to be homeless and they're asking for the public's help in locating the suspect.
De Back said the Biloxi Municipal Court issued a misdemeanor arrest warrant for simple assault.
About 3:40 a.m. March 24 police responded to the second floor of the casino's parking garage to investigate an assault.
De Back said the victim, a woman in her 20s, left the casino elevators and was walking toward her vehicle when she passed two men.
De Back said one of the men made comments to the woman, but "when she refused his advances he followed her to her car and struck her in the face multiple times."
The woman told WXXV-TV she was in Biloxi for a friend's bachelorette party.
"I could see nothing, he had me pinned in my vehicle, and as soon as he opened my door he just started swinging," she told the TV station. "The only thing I could think of was fight back, I punched him I kicked him, I scratched him, and he kept coming with the blows."
The victim was treated at a local hospital for her injuries and released.
Anyone who has information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department at 228-392-0641, the Biloxi Criminal Investigations Division at 228-435-6112 or the Biloxi Criminal Intelligence Unit at ciu@biloxi.ms.us.
