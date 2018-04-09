Dannie Wayne Bergeron Jr., left, and Jacob Tyler Scaife
Woman found shot dead in a garage was from Wiggins, Harrison County Coroner says

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

April 09, 2018 03:13 PM

Corner Gary Hargrove has identified a Wiggins woman as the victim found shot to death in a garage on Saturday.

Tiffany Goodman, 27, died of a gunshot wound to the head, Hargrove said.

She was found at a home on Mills Road, a rural neighborhood off Mississippi 53, just east of Old Highway 49.

Deputies have arrested the alleged shooter and a man said to be an accomplice.

Sheriff Troy Peterson said Dannie Wayne Bergeron Jr., 19, faces a murder charge. Deputies arrested Jacob Tyler Scaife, 21, on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.

