Woman found shot dead in a garage was from Wiggins, Harrison County Coroner says

Corner Gary Hargrove has identified a Wiggins woman as the victim found shot to death in a garage on Saturday.
Tiffany Goodman, 27, died of a gunshot wound to the head, Hargrove said.
She was found at a home on Mills Road, a rural neighborhood off Mississippi 53, just east of Old Highway 49.
Deputies have arrested the alleged shooter and a man said to be an accomplice.
Sheriff Troy Peterson said Dannie Wayne Bergeron Jr., 19, faces a murder charge. Deputies arrested Jacob Tyler Scaife, 21, on a charge of accessory after the fact to murder.
SunHerald.com is working on an updated report.
