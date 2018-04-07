Two men arrested in connection to a Harrison County murder

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men in connection to a Saturday homicide.
Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of Dannie Wayne Bergeron Jr., 19, on one felony count of murder and Jacob Tyler Scaife, 21, on one felony count of accessory after the fact to murder.
According to Peterson, deputies responded to the 15000 block of Mills Road in Gulfport Saturday on a report of a woman being shot. Deputies found a 27-year-old victim in the garage deceased with a gunshot wound to the head.
Peterson said deputies learned from witnesses on scene that Bergeron was responsible for shooting the victim and that Bergeron and Scaife had both fled the scene together in a vehicle.
Investigators learned both Bergeron and Scaife had fled to Franklington, Louisiana to a relative’s house. Investigators contacted Washington Parish Sheriff’s Department in Louisiana about the location of Bergeron and Scaife. Washington Parish Sheriff’s Department located Bergeron and Scaife at the relatives residence and where taken into custody.
Peterson said Bergeron and Scaife will be extradited back from Louisiana pending an extradition hearing and will be held at the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.
Bergeron will be be held in lieu of a $1,000,000.00 bond, and Scaife will be held in lieu of a $200,000 bond. Both bonds where set by Justice Court Judge Melvin Ray.
Gulfport Police Department Crime Scene Unit and the Harrison County District Attorney's office assisted in the investigation.
