A passerby discovered a man shot to death in the yard of a Picayune home, officials say

Pearl River County authorities are investigating a Tuesday night fatal shooting, coroner Derek Turnage told the Sun Herald.
Turnage said a passerby discovered Justin P. Nixon in the yard of a home on Jarrell Street Wednesday afternoon. He said the shooting occurred the night before.
The Picayune Item reported that Nixon was 28.
Turnage said an autopsy was completed Thursday morning. Authorities are awaiting the results.
The Item reported that while no arrests have been made, “a person of interest is in custody on unrelated offenses.”
HERE is an update with more information from the investigation, including the identity of the person of interest in the case.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
