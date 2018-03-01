Malcolm Nixon
Crime

A man shot to death in Picayune may be related to his killer, police say

By Patrick Ochs

pochs@sunherald.com

March 01, 2018 05:04 PM

When Picayune police responded to a report of shots fired Tuesday night, they investigated but returned to the station without any evidence to corroborate the call. As it turns out, a man had been shot death.

Police were dispatched to the same area Wednesday after learning the family of Justin P. Nixon, 28, was worried about his whereabouts after hearing he may have been shot, Assistant Police Chief Jeremy Magri said.

At 3:55 p.m., while police were going door to door in Nixon’s neighborhood, they received a call about a body being found in the yard of a home on Jarrell Street. Magri said police later confirmed it was Nixon, who had been fatally shot in the upper torso.

Magri said police learned Nixon had been in a physical altercation with his 27-year-old-cousin, Malcolm Nixon, between 6 and 7 p.m. Tuesday at Malcolm’s home in the same area. Magri said Justin ran away on foot.

He said police served a search warrant for Malcolm’s home, and while they didn’t find the 27-year-old or a gun, they did find marijuana.

Magri said family members contacted Malcolm and he later showed up at the police station to be interviewed. He was charged with possession of marijuana, and the Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on him for a probation violation.

Magri said Malcolm has not been charged in Justin’s murder, but he remains a person of interest as they proceed with their investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Picayune Police Department at 601-798-7411.

Magri said Picayune Police Chief Bryan Dawsey wants to thank the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department for helping to respond and secure the crime scene.

Turnage said an autopsy was completed Thursday morning. Authorities are awaiting the results.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

