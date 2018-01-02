Two men shot in a Gautier man’s yard didn’t know him, police say

The two men shot in the front yard of a Gautier home on New Year’s Day don’t know the resident, but it was not a random shooting, a police spokesman said.
Harold Edwards, 30, of Mobile, died Monday after a shooting in the Westpark neighborhood, and Al Jerome Jackson, 22, of Biloxi, was wounded, Gautier Police Capt. Casey Baxter said.
Jackson was in stable condition Tuesday, Baxter said.
Willie Campbell Jr., 40, was being held at the Jackson County jail on charges of manslaughter and aggravated assault.
The shooting was reported about 9:13 a.m. Monday in the 3000 block of Westpark Drive. Campbell’s home is near Northbrook Drive in a neighborhood west of Ladnier Road.
The men showed up on Campbell’s property and they got in an argument, which led to the shooting, Baxter said.
Baxter said he can’t release details on why two men who didn’t know Campbell went into his yard.
“We know why they were there, but I can’t release it because it’s part of an active investigation,” Baxter said.
Edwards and Jackson were each shot once and were both taken to Singing River Hospital, Baxter said.
Campbell was being held at the Jackson County jail Tuesday.
Judge Jason Thornton has set Campbell’s bonds at a total of $40,000, with a $30,000 bond on the manslaughter charge and $10,000 on the assault charge.
If you have any information that can help the investigation, call the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787- 5898.
