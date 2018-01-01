Update: He shot 2 men in his front yard and one is dead, Gautier police say

One man is dead and another was wounded in a New Year’s Day shooting in Gautier, a police official said.
Capt. Casey Baxter said police were dispatched to a residence in the 3000 block of Westpark Drive at 9:13 a.m., where officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in the front yard. The residence is located in a neighborhood called West Park. It’s north of College Park Elementary and south of the CSX railroad tracks.
The man who lives at the residence, Willie Campbell Jr., was taken into police custody, Baxter said.
The two victims were taken to Singing River Hospital, police said.
One man was pronounced dead at the hospital and the second victim is in surgery. The second victim is expected to survive, Baxter said.
Baxter said Campbell was arrested on one charge of manslaughter and one charge of aggravated assault.
Campbell’s bond has not been set.
Baxter said the investigation is ongoing, and Gautier police will release more information about the case.
Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Gautier Police Department at 228-497-2486. Tips can also be given to Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
