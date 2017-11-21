4 people arrested after gunfire at Pascagoula apartment complex killed a man, police say

Four people were arrested in connection with a shooting and robbery at a Pascagoula apartment complex that left a 23-year-old man dead, a Pascagoula police captain confirmed.
Capt. Doug Adams said police on Friday responded to a report of shots fired at Regency Wood Apartments on Long Avenue. Police found Josten Washington of Gautier dead at the scene. He died of a single gunshot wound.
Adams said the shooting occurred during a robbery at the complex.
Police have arrested four people on charges of robbery with use of a deadly weapon, but none have been arrested on charges in Washington’s killing.
Never miss a local story.
Those arrested are:
- Victor Ladarrius Washington, 28
- Anthony C. Abston, 33
- Jada Williams, 19
- John Washington, 16
Victor Washington, Williams and John Washington each have a bond of $25,000.
Abson’s bond was set at $250,000. Adams said Abson is a convicted felon.
Adams could not say if Josten Washington was the robbery victim.
“The case is under investigation with further charges pending,” Adams said.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_
Comments