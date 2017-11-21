Sun Herald stock photo
4 people arrested after gunfire at Pascagoula apartment complex killed a man, police say

By Justin Mitchell

jmitchell@sunherald.com

November 21, 2017 05:54 PM

Four people were arrested in connection with a shooting and robbery at a Pascagoula apartment complex that left a 23-year-old man dead, a Pascagoula police captain confirmed.

Capt. Doug Adams said police on Friday responded to a report of shots fired at Regency Wood Apartments on Long Avenue. Police found Josten Washington of Gautier dead at the scene. He died of a single gunshot wound.

Adams said the shooting occurred during a robbery at the complex.

Police have arrested four people on charges of robbery with use of a deadly weapon, but none have been arrested on charges in Washington’s killing.

Those arrested are:

  • Victor Ladarrius Washington, 28
  • Anthony C. Abston, 33
  • Jada Williams, 19
  • John Washington, 16

Victor Washington, Williams and John Washington each have a bond of $25,000.

Abson’s bond was set at $250,000. Adams said Abson is a convicted felon.

Adams could not say if Josten Washington was the robbery victim.

“The case is under investigation with further charges pending,” Adams said.

Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @JustinMitchell_

