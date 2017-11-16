Body found could be missing Hancock County man, sheriff says

A decomposed body discovered Wednesday afternoon on an Interstate 10 ramp may be a Mississippi man, according to New Orleans police.
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam told the Sun Herald there was evidence at the scene to suggest the body belongs to Philip Whitaker, 48, of Diamondhead. Whitaker was last seen Nov. 8.
The body was discovered about 3:41 p.m. in New Orleans East near Michoud Boulevard.
Officials are still waiting on a positive identification of the body at this time.
“We’re working with the New Orleans Police Department now and are waiting to hear back from the parish coroner,” Adam said.
Whitaker was last seen at Love’s Pharmacy in Harrison County to pick up prescription medication and was driving a maroon Toyota van.
Sun Herald staff reporter Robin Fitzgerald contributed to this article.
