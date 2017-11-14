Philip Whitaker
Philip Whitaker Hancock County Sheriff's Office
Philip Whitaker Hancock County Sheriff's Office

Hancock County

He stopped to pick up a prescription and hasn’t been seen since. Have you seen this man?

By Kate Magandy

kmagandy@sunherald.com

November 14, 2017 2:49 PM

A Hancock County man has been missing almost a week and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is trying to help locate him.

Family members posted to social media that Philip Whitaker, 54, of Diamondhead was last seen Nov. 8 at Love’s Pharmacy in Harrison County to pick up prescription medication.

According to family posts on social media, video from the pharmacy shows him arriving and leaving alone, heading toward Diamondhead.

He was driving a maroon Toyota van.

Whitaker is 6-foot-4, about 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Whitaker’s whereabouts is asked to call Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 228-466-6910 or Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.

Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Students inspire Bay teacher to do something special for them

    Bay-Waveland Middle School teacher Logan Pullin wrote and delivered letters to each of the graduating students he taught in his first year at the school. The students' reactions were fun to watch.

Students inspire Bay teacher to do something special for them

Students inspire Bay teacher to do something special for them 2:08

Students inspire Bay teacher to do something special for them
'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief 2:05

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief
Magical night 1:45

Magical night

View More Video