He stopped to pick up a prescription and hasn’t been seen since. Have you seen this man?

A Hancock County man has been missing almost a week and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office is trying to help locate him.
Family members posted to social media that Philip Whitaker, 54, of Diamondhead was last seen Nov. 8 at Love’s Pharmacy in Harrison County to pick up prescription medication.
According to family posts on social media, video from the pharmacy shows him arriving and leaving alone, heading toward Diamondhead.
He was driving a maroon Toyota van.
Whitaker is 6-foot-4, about 220 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Whitaker’s whereabouts is asked to call Hancock County Sheriff’s Office at 228-466-6910 or Central Dispatch at 228-255-9191.
