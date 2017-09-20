Security cameras rolled as burglar strolled through sushi restaurant

A burglar walked through Rock N Roll Sushi in downtown Gulfport Monday night, seemingly unaware that surveillance cameras were filming him.
The bearded man with a shaved head, ball cap and tattooed arms burglarized the restaurant about 10:20 p.m. Monday, according to co-owner Courtney Sutherland’s Facebook posts.
The restaurant on 25th Avenue, also known as U.S. 49, is just north of the railroad tracks near 15th Street.
Sutherland and her husband Derek opened the Alabama-based franchise in May 2016, providing a classic rock twist in Asian dining and decor. It’s menus are printed inside classic rock LPs. The restaurant was the first Rock N Roll Sushi in Mississippi.
The couple opened a second one in D’Iberville on Promenade Parkway months later.
If you recognize the suspect, call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
