Coming to D’Iberville: Sushi joint that has a roll topped with Pop Rocks

People who like a little electric guitar with their crunchy roll will soon be able to rock out while grabbing a bite in D’Iberville.
Rock-N-Roll Sushi, a popular Asian restaurant that opened in May in downtown Gulfport, is opening a second location in the Promenade, in the space that used to be Villa Rosa Italian restaurant.
The new location is close to Moe’s Southwest Grill and Five Guys Burgers and Fries. It is slated to open soon. Guests should look to their Facebook page for more announcements.
Rock-N-Roll Sushi offers specialty rolls named after famous bands and rock stars and menus on old record covers.
Perhaps the most eccentric roll on their menu is the Velcro Pygmies roll ($8.95) that is topped with Pop Rocks Candy.
Rock-N-Roll Sushi has several franchises in Alabama. Gulfport and D’Iberville are home to the only two locations in Mississippi so far.
Justin Mitchell: 228-604-0705, @Journalism_J
