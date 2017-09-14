He’s investigated crimes around the country. Now he’s the Bay’s acting police chief.

More Videos 2:44 Witness says Pass police used stun gun on pregnant woman Pause 2:05 'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief 1:35 Ocean Springs pulled their building permit then stopped talking to them, couple says 1:29 Casinos are in a 'great crab war' 2:05 Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark explains 'Why I Walk' 2:42 What you need to prepare for a hurricane 1:22 ABC News' '20/20' will feature inspirational Pascagoula doctor 4:01 T'Rod Daniels breaks down his big game as only T'Rod can 1:15 K-9 catches suspect after two-city chase 0:45 Man arrested after two-city pursuit Video Link copy Embed Code copy

'This isn't my first rodeo,' says Bay St. Louis acting police chief Matt Issman sat down and talked to the Sun Herald about his new role as acting police chief in Bay St. Louis. Issman has been named the acting police chief in Bay St. Louis during the search for a permanent replacement for Daren Freeman, who submitted his resignation earlier this week. Issman has 44 years of experience in the local, state and federal government. Matt Issman sat down and talked to the Sun Herald about his new role as acting police chief in Bay St. Louis. Issman has been named the acting police chief in Bay St. Louis during the search for a permanent replacement for Daren Freeman, who submitted his resignation earlier this week. Issman has 44 years of experience in the local, state and federal government. Amanda McCoy amccoy@sunherald.com

