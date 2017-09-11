Police chief who said he’d bring Bay PD into ‘new area’ resigns after 8 months

Bay St. Louis Police Chief Daren Freeman submitted his letter of resignation Monday, Mayor Mike Favre said.
Favre said he appointed staff to oversee day-to-day police operations but did not say if he was going to appoint an interim police chief.
The city is already preparing to start the process of hiring Freeman’s replacement, Favre said.
“It is my intent to actively seek a replacement for our city’s top law enforcement position so that the Bay St. Louis Police Department has a leader that will further its mission of serving our citizens with integrity,” Favre said.
Freeman, who took over the position on Jan. 3, was police chief for about 8 months. He replaced interim chief Wes Mayley, who was appointed shortly after the Bay Police Department was rocked by Chief Mike De Nardo’s suicide in Sept. 2016 and by investigations by the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and federal authorities.
Freeman told the Sun Herald in March that he wanted to move the department into a “new era” of high morale and elite law enforcement standards.
Freeman worked for Mississippi Highway Patrol for nearly 25 years.
Favre did not say why Freeman resigned.
Sun Herald will update this story.
