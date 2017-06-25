D’Iberville police arrest man they say tried to grab crash from bank drawer

Police say Roy Williams, 32, attempted to rob a bank Saturday afternoon in the Walmart Supercenter on Sangani Boulevard, but he didn’t get away with it.
Employees at Woodforest Bank called police after they said a man attempted to reach over the counter into a cash drawer, a news release from the D’Iberville Police Department said. The news release says the suspect was unable to grab any money and ran.
Police set up a perimeter around Walmart and were able to locate Williams after a concerned citizen contacted them, the release said.
He was arrested on a felony charge of attempted robbery and booked Saturday evening into the Harrison County jail, where his bond was set at $50,000.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments