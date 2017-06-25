Crime

June 25, 2017 12:54 PM

D’Iberville police arrest man they say tried to grab crash from bank drawer

By Anita Lee

calee@sunherald.com

D’Iberville

Police say Roy Williams, 32, attempted to rob a bank Saturday afternoon in the Walmart Supercenter on Sangani Boulevard, but he didn’t get away with it.

Employees at Woodforest Bank called police after they said a man attempted to reach over the counter into a cash drawer, a news release from the D’Iberville Police Department said. The news release says the suspect was unable to grab any money and ran.

Police set up a perimeter around Walmart and were able to locate Williams after a concerned citizen contacted them, the release said.

He was arrested on a felony charge of attempted robbery and booked Saturday evening into the Harrison County jail, where his bond was set at $50,000.

Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

The judge warned them not to talk!

The judge warned them not to talk! 0:25

The judge warned them not to talk!
Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale 0:47

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale
Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:30

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos