June 24, 2017 4:33 PM

He tried to rob a bank but was unsuccessful, police chief says. Then he fled.

By Jeff Clark

D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne said a search is currently underway for a man who attempted to rob a bank Saturday afternoon.

Payne said a man attempted to take money from teller at the Woodforest National Bank inside Walmart, located at 3615 Sangani Blvd.

“The suspect did not have a gun and no money was taken from the bank,” he said. “The teller was not injured.”

Payne said the man left on foot and police are searching the area near the store, which is located in a major shopping area of D’Iberville.

