Arrest made in shooting death of 68-year-old man in Lakeshore

Hancock County Officials have arrested one person in connection with the Wednesday morning shooting death of a 68-year-old man.
Christopher Mays was taken into police custody Wednesday afternoon, Hancock Chief Deputy Don Bass said.
Mays is accused of shooting 68-year-old Clifford Burke while Burke was pulling a boat with his pickup truck in the Lakeshore community. The shooting was reported about 5:40 a.m. at Lakeshore Road and Pleasant Street, Bass said.
Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk said Burke died from a gunshot wound.
Burke flagged down someone who was coming to the boat launch near Pinchers Seafood, just a few blocks from South Beach Boulevard, and he was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, where he died.
Before he died, Burke said he had been robbed, Bass said.
Mays was being interviewed by sheriff’s investigators Wednesday afternoon, Bass said.
Bass said sheriff’s Investigator Glenn Grannan will release what charges are brought against Mays.
Sun Herald reporter Jeff Clark contributed to this report.
