Before he died, man shot in Lakeshore said he’d been robbed, chief deputy says

A man shot early Wednesday while pulling a boat with his pickup truck in the Lakeshore community has died, a sheriff’s official said.
The shooting was reported about 5:40 a.m. at Lakeshore Road and Pleasant Street, Chief Deputy Don Bass said.
The man flagged down someone who was coming or going from the boat launch and was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, where he died, Bass said.
Before he died, the man said he had been robbed, Bass said.
The man is believed to be 68 years old.
It happened near Pinchers Seafood but had nothing to do with the business, Bass said.
SunHerald.com will update this report as details develop.
