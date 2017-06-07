Crime

June 07, 2017 9:42 AM

Before he died, man shot in Lakeshore said he’d been robbed, chief deputy says

By Robin Fitzgerald

rfitzgerald@sunherald.com

Hancock County

A man shot early Wednesday while pulling a boat with his pickup truck in the Lakeshore community has died, a sheriff’s official said.

The shooting was reported about 5:40 a.m. at Lakeshore Road and Pleasant Street, Chief Deputy Don Bass said.

The man flagged down someone who was coming or going from the boat launch and was taken to Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, where he died, Bass said.

Before he died, the man said he had been robbed, Bass said.

The man is believed to be 68 years old.

It happened near Pinchers Seafood but had nothing to do with the business, Bass said.

SunHerald.com will update this report as details develop.

Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale 0:47

Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale
Home security video captures theft of golf clubs 0:30

Home security video captures theft of golf clubs
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos