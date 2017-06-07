Missing teen found dead was victim of a homicide, but how he died is a mystery for now

0:25 The judge warned them not to talk! Pause

0:47 Teen found dead in Greene County was seen on surveillance camera in Lucedale

0:30 Home security video captures theft of golf clubs

2:14 (Not so) smooth criminals

0:59 Police intercept 109 pounds of marijuana destined for Gulfport spring break

1:45 Gulfport woman helps marshals catch fugitive

1:06 'All I remember is waking up in the woods,' fatal crash suspect says

1:45 Woman's death being treated as a homicide

2:34 Video surveillance shows suspect in Tay's Barbeque break-in