Missing teen found dead was victim of a homicide, but how he died is a mystery for now

An Alabama teen reported missing and found dead in Greene County days later was the victim of a homicide, autopsy results have confirmed.
However, the specific cause of Brian Parker’s death will have to wait on a review from an anthropologist, according to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office. So far, no charges have been filed in the killing.
Authorities found Parker dead on an old logging trail on Mississippi 63 in Greene County on May 31. Authorities suspected the body was Parker because the clothing on the body matched what Parker was last seen wearing.
Video surveillance from a Dollar General store in Lucedale captured the last sighting of Parker, 16, on May 23. The footage shows Parker with a family friend, identified as Matthew Moberg. Moberg is a suspect in Parker’s killing, authorities have confirmed.
Moberg is currently jailed in Mobile County on charges of obstruction, eluding police, burglary and a probation violation. He is being held without bond.
After Parker’s disappearance from Wilmer, Alabama, Mobile County authorities said Moberg gave inconsistent statements regarding Parker’s possible whereabouts.
When Moberg was taken into custody, authorities also found Parker’s phone in Moberg’s car.
Additional charges are expected once the complete autopsy results are in. Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod said other arrests may be forthcoming.
Moberg had been released early from an Alabama prison in February after his conviction for conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit kidnapping.
In that case, Mobile investigators said Moberg and an accomplice had a detailed plan to kidnap Moberg’s ex-girlfriend and kill her new boyfriend. In 2014, Moberg was sentenced to 20 years on those charges, with three years to serve followed by five years probation. He was released early.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
