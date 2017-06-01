Authorities: Body found in Greene County is missing teen

A body discovered Wednesday night in Greene County has been identified as missing teen, Brian Parker, according to the Greene County and Mobile County sheriff’s offices.
Authorities found the body on an old logging trail off Mississippi 63 in Greene County, Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod said. Authorities immediately suspected the body was Parker because the clothing on the body matched the clothing Parker was last seen wearing.
An autopsy is pending at the Mississippi State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.
Video surveillance from the Dollar General store in Lucedale captured footage on May 23 of the last known sighting of the Parker, age 16, authorities said.
Parker was in the store with a friend, identified as Matthew Moberg, who was arrested in Mobile County last week on charges of obstruction, eluding police and burglary. Moberg, authorities said, gave inconsistent statements after his arrest regarding Parker’s whereabouts. In addition, authorities found Parker’s phone in Moberg’s vehicle.
Parker had been reported missing in Wilmer, Alabama, in the last week.
Greene County Sheriff Stanley McLeod said additional charges are expected to be filed against Moberg in Greene County some time later in the week.
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
