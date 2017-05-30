One gunman in Moss Point club shootout in custody, others sought

One of the alleged gunmen in a shootout at a Moss Point club had a stolen firearm and was arrested after a pursuit, Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said.
Willie Peden, 23, is one of at least three suspected shooters from early Sunday, when a fight in the Platinum Sports Bar & Lounge spilled into the parking lot, resulting in five people wounded by gunfire, Hutchins said.
Peden, of Moss Point, was taken into custody after he reportedly fled, and was stopped on Landwood Drive by Jackson County deputies.
Peden was in possession of a firearm reported stolen in Mobile County, Alabama, Hutchins said Tuesday.
Peden faces one count each of aggravated assault, felony pursuit and possession of a stolen firearm. He was being held at the Jackson County jail with no bond on the assault and pursuit charges. He has a $20,000 bond on the firearm charge, the jail docket showed.
The shootout at the bar on Mississippi 63 was reported about 3 a.m. Sunday. Police are trying to identify the other shooters.
“There were many people who witnessed the shooting and we are hoping they come forward by calling us or Crime Stoppers,” Hutchins said.
The Moss Point Police Department phone number is 228-475-1711. Or call Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898 or give a tip online at mscoastcrimestoppers.com.
The investigation is in a preliminary stage, Hutchins said. No motive was available Tuesday.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
