Police say at least 3 different guns used in in Moss Point club shooting

Moss Point police are pursuing leads in an investigation into an early Sunday morning shooting at a nightclub.
Moss Point Deputy Police Chief Brandon Ashley on Monday said no arrests have been made in a shooting that happened just after 3 a.m. on Sunday at Platinum Sports Bar and Lounge on Highway 63. Five people were treated for non-life threatening emergencies.
“Evidence is still being process by the Mississippi Crime Lab,” Ashley said. “All victims were tested for gunshot residue to see if anyone fired a gun.”
Ashley said at least three different weapons were sued during the shooting.
He said a fight started inside the club and spilled outside, where several people began shooting in the parking lot. Although no arrests have been made, detectives have several persons of interest, Ashley said. Investigators also are interviewing victims, witnesses and possible suspects.
Anyone with information can call Moss Point police at 228-475-1711.
