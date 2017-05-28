Update: Five people shot at Moss Point bar

Five people sustained non-life threatening injuries when they were shot at a Moss Point bar early Sunday morning, Moss Point Deputy Police Chief Brandon Ashley said.
A fight started at Platinum Sports Bar and Lounge around 3 a.m. and spilled outside, Ashley said. Several people began shooting in the parking lot and five people were shot.
All five were taken to the hospital but none of the injuries were life threatening, Ashley said.
Several shooters were involved and although no arrests have been made, detectives have several persons of interest, Ashley said. Investigators are also interviewing victims, witnesses and possible suspects.
Anyone with information can call Moss Point police at 228-475-1711.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
