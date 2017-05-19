Man wanted in Gulfport double homicide arrested in Meridian

U.S. marshals have arrested a man wanted in the shooting deaths of two men at a Gulfport apartment complex May 13.
The U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested Torre Mandrell Clark, 35, at the Rodeway Inn in Meridian at 6:10 p.m. Friday on two counts of first-degree murder, Gulfport police Sgt. Joshua Bromen said in a news release.
An investigation by Gulfport, Biloxi and D’Iberville police, along with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, identified Clark as responsible for the shooting deaths of Terry Singleton, 45, and Fredrick Robinson, 40, Bromen said.
On the night of May 13, officers found the two men dead when they responded to a report of shots fired at the Reserve Apartments on Three Rivers Road.
Clark will be taken to the Harrison County jail on a $2 million bond set by Judge Diane Ladner.
