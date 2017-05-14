Witness says she watched man who had been shot take last breath; 2nd body also found

Lynn Peterman was taking care of her three children when she heard what sounded like three gun shots, then a “sonic boom” that shook the entire building Saturday night at The Reserve at Three Rivers apartments on Three Rivers Road.
She and her father walked out of his apartment to find a man bleeding in a pickup truck that had crashed into her father’s Impala and pushed the car into the building. Peterman and her father said the man looked like he had been shot in the face and neck.
She saw the man in the truck take his last breath. His foot was still on the accelerator, back tires spinning.
Gulfport police arrived about 7:30 p.m. Saturday. During the ensuing investigation, they found the body of a second man inside an apartment.
Both men were deceased. Both had suffered gunshot wounds, said Gulfport Police Sgt. Josh Bromen.
Before the shooting, the truck had been sitting outside the apartment where the second body was later found, Peterman said. Skid marks were still visible Sunday morning, running from the space where the truck was parked to the spot where Peterman’s father’s car was parked. There was an indention in the dirt where the truck’s tire continued spinning after the crash.
Peterman said her two boys, ages 11 and 8, had been playing in mud outside the apartment. She made them come in and take showers about an hour before the truck hit her father’s Impala, pushing it into where they had been playing.
Peterman lives with her father, husband and three children. She was holding her three-week-old daughter when she and her father went outside to investigate the noise.
The truck had come across the parking lot in reverse, hitting the Impala, which sat in a handicapped parking space.
The crash broke a support pole on the balcony of Peterman’s apartment, the front porch railing and a window in the living room. The Impala, the family said, was totaled. It had just been paid off.
Two women at the apartment where the second body was found declined to talk with the Sun Herald on Sunday morning.
The police investigation continues. Police have not identified the deceased, pending family notification.
Officers ask that anyone with information about the shootings call Gulfport police at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898. Tips also can be reported online to Crime Stoppers.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Comments