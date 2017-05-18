6-year-old who was in stolen car found dead

A 6-year-old boy who was in a car stolen from a parking lot in Jackson was found dead Thursday morning, according to the Jackson Clarion-Ledger.
Authorities had issued an Amber Alert for Kingston Frazier early Thursday morning after a gray Toyota Camry that he was in was taken from the parking lot of a Kroger grocery store on Interstate 55 North. It was canceled later in the morning.
A second vehicle was believed to be involved.
The Hinds County Sheriff's Department is investigating.
