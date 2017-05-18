Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old missing in Jackson

An Amber Alert has been issue for a 7-year-old boy who was inside a vehicle stolen from a parking lot in Jackson.
Kingston Frazier is described as 3-foot-9, 40 pounds, with curly black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a white tank top, khakis and black and gold Jordan tennis shoes.
About 1:15 a.m., Thursday morning, Kingston was in a gray Toyota Camry, license plate HYX 783, in the parking lot of the Kroger grocery store at 4910 Interstate 55 north in Jackson, when that car was taken.
A second vehicle is also believed to be involved. A light-colored, two-door sedan, possibly a Honda Civic with a dent on the rear passenger side, was seen pulling up to the Camry.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Kingston Frazier is asked to call the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 1-855-642-5378.
Kate Magandy: 228-896-2344, @kmagandy
