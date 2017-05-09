Woman arrested on DUI charge in April wreck that killed one

A woman has been arrested in an April 21 accident in Pass Christian that left one person dead.
Pass Christian Police Chief Tim Hendricks said Natalie Duvernay, 30, of Pass Christian, was arrested Monday on a charge of felony DUI causing death.
Duvernay hit the driver’s side of a car driven by Iris Franklin, 30, of Pass Christian, as Franklin’s vehicle tried to pull out onto U.S. 90. Franklin died from injuries from the crash.
Duvernay is being held at the Harrison County Jail in lieu of a $1 million bond set by Judge Dianne Ladner.
